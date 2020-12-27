BIG STONE GAP – Taysha DeVaughan wasn’t expecting the phone call she got six days before Christmas.
DeVaughan, a local environmental and social activist in Big Stone Gap, found she is now among federal Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s phone contacts when she got the Dec. 20 call to talk briefly about Haaland’s desire to work with a broad spectrum of Americans when she joins the Biden administration in January.
“It was pretty quick, but it was emotional for me,” DeVaughan said. “She thanked us for our work in Appalachia and gave me her phone number because she said she wants to keep lines of communication open with us and the public.”
DeVaughan is president of the activist group Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards a member of The Alliance for Appalachia and an appointee to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Virginia Council on Environmental Justice. Her work with those organizations helped bring her to the attention of Haaland’s staff.
“We heard we were going to get a call from one of the staff members, but we didn’t expect to talk with Haaland,” DeVaughan said.
While it wasn’t part of the conversation, DeVaughan said she was glad to see Haaland – a Laguna Pueblo nation member and the first Native American woman in a federal Cabinet post if confirmed by the Senate – reach a senior position in a presidential administration because DeVaughan is also a Native American of Comanche nation of Oklahoma descent.
“Spiritually and emotionally, it’s a big deal for me,” DeVaughan said. “We didn’t mention it on the phone, but it’s monumental to see her and see her face up there and know the door can be opened.”
DeVaughan said that she had not been fully aware of challenges faced by the Native American community in the U.S. before she moved to Wise County about 10 years ago when her father came to a Job Corps posting there. In 2016, she got her first taste of social and environmental activism as a student at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise when she worked on the college paper and wrote about Crystal Willcut Cole.
Cole had come to Wise County to help draw support for Native Americans protesting the Dakota Pipeline project, which was planned to cross Lakota Sioux lands, and DeVaughan asked to interview her about the situation.
“That meeting with her really kicked me into gear,” DeVaughan said. “I got involved with Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards, and I got involved with more issues.”
DeVaughan said she met Haaland – then a congresswoman – at an environmental justice conference in New Mexico.
“Her advice was to get in and do as much work where you can.” DeVaughan said.
In the past few years, DeVaughan said she has come to understand more about the challenges the Native American community has seen, from the history of the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs and the 1970’s protests by the American Indian Movement to the broader challenges faced not only by Native Americans but by economically and socially-disadvantaged Americans of all races and regions. That has helped her work in supporting issues such as the federal Black Lung excise tax to fund treatment of miners suffering from the disease.
“With the paths we have been walking, we know we’re on the right one now,” DeVaughan said.
Participating in a working group in conjunction with the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee led to DeVaughan being able to watch the signing earlier this year of the Environmental Justice for All Act. That legislation aims to help communities of color, low-income communities, rural and tribal areas and underserved populations in the U.S. that suffer from environmental air, ground and water pollution.
DeVaughan said she knows Haaland will have a rough time if confirmed as Interior Secretary.
“I think she’s definitely going to have a fight and she knows it,” DeVaughan said, “but she’s smart and she’s genuine in what she says. I don’t think she’s going to be the end-all, but it’s a start. Indian country going to watch her closely.”
“It’s full circle for me,” DeVaughan said of her experience and what she has seen in a half-decade. “I’m so thrilled.”