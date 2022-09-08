KINGSPORT — The stars will be out during the Kingsport Chamber’s 75-year celebration — Broadway stars, that is.
The chamber will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Friday, Nov. 4, featuring Broadway performers Ben Davis, Dee Roscioli and Scarlett Strallen, chamber officials announced on Thursday.
The three have each starred in numerous Broadway plays and musicals and performed with orchestras around the world — and will now perform for a one-time-only show in Kingsport.
“We’re so fortunate to have these stars,” said Russ Rogers, the Kingsport Chamber chair-elect. “This is such a unique event coming to Kingsport, Tennessee, and your chamber is doing this to celebrate 75 years.”
The “From Broadway to Hollywood” show held at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center will feature musical numbers from notable Broadway productions as well as feature films throughout time.
Davis recently toured the country as Captain Von Trapp in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.” He starred in “Kiss Me Kate” at London’s Royal Albert Hall and performed in “Knickerbocker Holiday” at Lincoln Center.
He is also an active concert artist who has performed as a guest soloist at Tanglewood with the Boston Pops, Los Angeles Philharmonic and many others.
Roscioli is best known for her seven-year, record-breaking portrayal of Elphaba in the Broadway show “Wicked.” Most recently, Roscioli performed on Broadway in “The Cher Show,” portraying the pop icon herself. She also appeared in the Broadway revival of “Fiddler On The Roof” and was in the First National Tour of “Cats.” She has performed twice as a headlining artist and has guest-starred on various television shows.
Strallen performs with symphonies all over the world and has been requested by Her Majesty the Queen on three separate occasions to sing for her. Strallen has starred in the Broadway production “Singin’ in the Rain” for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical.
She also appeared in the title role of “Mary Poppins” and was featured in “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.” Strallen has also performed as a soloist with various orchestras and has film and television credits in Kevin Spacey’s movie “Beyond The Sea” and the BBC production of “Mary Poppins,” celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s 80th birthday.
The three Broadway performers won’t be the only ones to take the stage at the anniversary event, though.
The Symphony of the Mountains Orchestra, led by Cornelia Laemmli, will perform along with Davis, Roscioli and Strallen. The Dobyns-Bennett High School Chamber Choir will also perform.
Laemmli said during the chamber’s Thursday announcement that the show will include performances of “Over the Rainbow,” “76 Trombones,” “Bring Him Home” from “Les Misérables,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “West Side Story,” “Phantom of the Opera,” and others.
“World-class artists are brought to Kingsport to perform with our groups, to perform with our high school choir,” Laemmli said. “This is not little town behavior. I think we can be very proud of what we do.”
Laemmli’s mission for the event isn’t just to conduct the orchestra. She said The Symphony of the Mountains Orchestra strives to incorporate entertainment, education and enrichment in its performances. She said the symphony also aims to rid the event of any high-brow connotations and share symphony music with the community.
“There are a lot of people who think, ‘Oh, a symphony orchestra — that’s only for rich, snobbish people. I don’t know what to wear or when to clap,’” Laemmli said. “Maybe those people will come to this show and realize we really don’t care who wears what and claps when.
“The Symphony of the Mountains belongs to all the people of this region. Hopefully, people will come in and realize an orchestra can actually be fun.”
Tickets for the event are $75 each and are now on sale at the chamber, 400 Clinchfield St., Suite #100, Kingsport, TN 37660.
For more information on the chamber or for tickets, go to kingsportchamber.org.