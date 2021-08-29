KINGSPORT — Friends in Need is a faith-based, nonprofit health center that offers professional medical and dental services to the uninsured and under-insured people of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
It’s located on the bottom floor of an old doctor’s office, on a heavily traveled road in Kingsport. Chances are you’ve driven right past without even knowing the center exists, which is something the center’s executive director, Sarah Wells, wants to change.
She wants more people to know about Friends in Need and the services it provides to the community.
“We’re a charity clinic and we use a sliding-fee scale, based on income and family size,” said Wells. “You bring us proof of income, how many people are in the home, and then you pay a percentage under the federal poverty guideline. We do it at 200%.”
MEETING PEOPLE’S NEEDS
Friends in Need opened its doors in 1995, offering a variety of medical and dental services. The center serves people living in Carter, Greene, Johnson, Sullivan, Hancock, Hawkins, Washington and Unicoi counties in Tennessee and Scott, Lee and Wise counties in Virginia.
Medical services include primary health care, physical exams, immunizations, GYN care, chronic care and referrals to specialists as needed.
On the dental front, Friends in Need offers hygiene care, fillings and extractions, root canals, partials and dentures and restorative care.
Appalachian Miles for Smiles, born in the office of Friends in Need, is a mobile unit that travels throughout the region, offering dental services to those most in need. The center has a charity pharmacy and in the age of COVID, Friends in Need offers free testing and vaccinations at its office and even goes out into the community to businesses and churches, performing these services remotely.
“I feel that by accepting our patients without regard to whether they can pay or not shows that they and their health are more important than anything,” Wells said. “Then we work to see how they can receive services in the community to help them to be successful.”
A COMPASSIONATE STAFF
Over the years, Friends in Need has grown from 500 patient visits in its first year to approximately 4,500 within the past year. Over its 25-year history, Wells estimates the center has had more than 116,000 encounters with patients.
“The patients we serve are low-income, they do not have to be working, and we do work with them of what their needs are and try to help them with referrals in the community,” Wells said.
Wells joined Friends in Need as its director in March 2020. She’s a social worker by trade, graduating from East Tennessee State University, and a United Methodist Church pastor. Born and raised in Elizabethton, she currently lives in Johnson City and has retired twice already, with Friends in Need bringing her out of retirement last year.
She has a staff of 23 employees, including one medical director, a nurse practitioner, two nurses and a medical assistant. The center also gets help from ETSU and Carson Newman medical students who perform their clinicals on site — between 180 and 240 hours.
“I feel that the compassion our staff shows to each patient draws them to come back. They truly care about our patients and they work to form relationships,” Wells said.
Friends in Need (located at 1105 W. Stone Drive) is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. If you wish to enroll for services, that can be done between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Donations can be made online at www.friendsinneed.org or mailed to the above address. All donations are tax deductible. For more information, call (423) 246-0010.