KINGSPORT — The Friday Lunchtime Live concerts are returning to downtown this summer.
The performances will take place on Fridays at noon at Glen Bruce Park, 414 Broad St., from June 3 to July 15 and feature local musicians, singers and bands and a variety of food trucks.
The concerts are sponsored by the Kingsport Public Library and the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library.
“The Friday Lunchtime Live concerts were so popular last year, we wanted to offer them again. Plus, we’ve expanded the series to seven weeks,” said Chris Markley, library manager. “There are so many talented local musicians that our free concerts offer something for every taste.”
Friday Lunchtime Live Concerts will feature Southern Cities Band, the Kingsport Community Band, East Tennessee Cello Choir, Sarah Beth Bledsoe Lovell, Vespers, Florencia and the Feeling, and the ETSU Pride Bluegrass Band.