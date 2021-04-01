The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a freeze warning that will take effect late tonight.
Timeline: The warning will begin at 11 p.m. tonight and run through 10 a.m. Friday.
Affected areas: Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 degrees are expected in portions of East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Southwest North Carolina.
Impacts: Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Be prepared: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.