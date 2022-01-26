KINGSPORT — United Way of Greater Kingsport will soon start helping households that make $58,000 or less with free tax preparation as tax season begins.
The service starts on Monday and will last until April 14, just days before the IRS deadline. The deadline for taxes to be filed is April 18.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is run by United Way, in partnership with Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority and the Urban League of Chattanooga.
IRS-certified volunteers will be available by appointment to provide basic income tax preparation.
Appointments will be car-side in the Fresh Start parking lot at 285 Louis St.
To schedule an appointment, call (423) 676-3591 or (423) 483-2962.
For more information, visit uwaykpt.org/vita.
In addition, the United Way has also partnered with My Free Taxes to provide a service where anyone in the community can file taxes through an online portal.
Individuals can go to www.myfreetaxes.com and securely submit information through a guided portal that prompts the user with questions to easily file taxes, or it can also connect individuals with tax professionals who can assist.