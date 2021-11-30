ABINGDON — InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc., an emerging leader in direct-to- consumer hearing technology, is partnering with Food City Pharmacy to offer free hearing screenings with InnerScope’s automated self-check hearing screening kiosk.
Hearing kiosks are currently located in three Food City Pharmacy locations, including Food City Pharmacy No. 605 at 1205 N. Eastman Road in Kingsport.
The other two locations are at Food City Pharmacy No. 823, 151 Cook St., Abingdon, and Food City Pharmacy No. 898, 207 Woodland Drive SW, Wise.
InnerScope and Food City plan to add additional kiosks at strategic locations. Additionally, Food City Pharmacy plans to offer InnerScope hearing aids and other hearing health-related products in stores and online in the near future.
“We’re proud to partner with InnerScope Hearing Technologies to offer their hearing screening kiosks and hearing health-related products to our loyal Food City Pharmacy customers,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “We understand the importance of maintaining proper hearing health and look forward to adding a new hearing health category that will provide our customers with more affordable choices for their hearing health needs through instore and online offerings of InnerScope’s hearing products.”
Matthew Moore, president and CEO of InnerScope, said in a statement: “InnerScope is thrilled to have the opportunity to bring hearing solutions and hearing health awareness to Food City’s loyal customers. InnerScope will continue to deploy the hearing kiosks in strategic Food City pharmacies to help promote better hearing health in more communities. We believe the first step in better hearing health care is giving the public free and convenient access to quickly self-check their hearing and provide affordable direct-to-consumer hearing solutions when needed. The hearing kiosks provides a free one-of-a-kind service to help the 48 million Americans who have hearing loss. Currently, InnerScope is in a national rollout and has hearing kiosks conveniently located in five states with some of the nation’s largest retailers.”