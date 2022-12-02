MECC practical nursing student Lexi McCray practices her COVID-19 vaccination technique on Health Sciences professor Lena Whisenhunt during Thursday’s Health Fair in Wise. The fair — one of two Thursday and Friday organized by The Health Wagon — provided a range of free medical and dental care services.
Dr. Joseph Smiddy, chief medical officer for The Health Wagon, discusses an X-ray with patient Carl Skeens Jr. on Thursday.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
Health Wagon founder Sister Bernie Kenny was on hand at the organization’s free health fair in Wise on Thursday.
WISE — As The Health Wagon continues its winter health fairs on Friday in Clintwood, volunteers and organization workers are advising people to take advantage of vaccinations as well as other services.
Thursday’s fair at Zion Family Ministries in Wise saw about 100 patients, said Health Wagon Board of Trustees member Sheila Collins. Besides the organization’s medical staff, those attending the fair had access to services ranging from physical exams and lab work to COVID-19 and flu vaccines, electrocardiograms, dental care, diabetes counseling and other health care services.
Collins said agencies such as Anthem Health, the University of Kentucky, the Virginia Department of Health, Appalachian Miles for Smiles and the Virginia Department of Social Services helped patients with access to care, nutrition and other services.
“We had free giveaways of food and personal supplies today,” said Collins, “and we’ll be having more free giveaways Friday at our Clintwood health fair.”
Thursday’s fair also involved area schools’ health care programs. From Dickenson County Public Schools, Ridgeview High School’s LPN/RN training program helped with patient screening.
Mountain Empire Community College’s Health Sciences practical nursing program helped with administering vaccines. Department Professor Lena Whisenhunt set an example for patients and students alike as she let Lexi McCray giver her a jab of the latest COVID-19 vaccine.
Whisenhunt said more people either need to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they have not had it or update their boosters according to state and federal guidelines.
Dr. Joseph Smiddy, the Health Wagon’s medical director and pulmonologist, said the organization’s ability to do chest X-rays and other radiological services has improved in recent months with donations of digital X-ray equipment and Thursday’s donation of a digital MRI unit arriving in a few days.
“It’s a miracle how we can take an X-ray and instantly display it without having to develop films,” Smiddy said as he discussed Carl Skeens Jr.’s X-ray along with Skeens’ nurse practitioner C.J. Ratliff, technician Gary Mullins and Frank Scherf of radiological services nonprofit organization RAD-AID.
“We used to have to carry buckets of developer and fixer wherever we took our mobile unit,” said Smiddy, “but now we can do it basically for free. It’s also a big help being able to talk with patients right after taking the images because we can see things about the patient that an off-site specialist may not see just from looking at an image.”
“I’ve been seeing the Health Wagon since Sister Bernie was still driving the van,” Skeens said, adding that Health Wagon founder Sister Bernie Kenny had helped him years ago with a liver condition.
Kenny, who has retired from day-to-day leadership of The Health Wagon, was at work Thursday teaching muscle relaxation classes.
“It’s improved a lot,” Kenny said of access to medical care by uninsured and underinsured residents of Southwest Virginia. “But as it improves, we see what more can be done. All health care workers are understaffed and overworked, and we need to address that.”
Kenny said The Health Wagon’s growth over four decades includes two permanent clinic sites in Wise and Clintwood, a dental clinic nearing completion in Wise and five mobile care units — each larger than the original Health Wagon van.
“We’re also grateful for the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors for funding expanded urgent care hours at the Clintwood clinic,” said Kenny. “Right now, other than an emergency room at Dickenson County Medical Center, there’s no site for urgent care for an hour from that area.”
The extended hours — 5-9 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays — will be open for patients in Dickenson and Wise counties. The Dickenson County Board of Supervisors is funding the new hours for six months.
Friday’s health fair will be at The Health Wagon office in Clintwood, 927 Happy Valley Dr., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Services will include:
Physical exams, vouchers for eye exams/glasses (must not have eye insurance), pharmacy consultations, ultrasounds, full lab services, diabetes screenings, nutrition education, dental exams and extractions, EKGs, behavioral/mental health services, PAP tests, breathing tests, special weight management clinic, cardiovascular/stroke screenings, health education and resources, pulmonology/chest X-rays, non-opioid pain management clinic (Zimmer soundwave therapy), skin cancer screenings/biopsies, ankle-brachial tests, bone density screenings, mammogram registrations, new Medicaid enrollment, flu vaccines and COVID vaccines/boosters.