WISE — As The Health Wagon continues its winter health fairs on Friday in Clintwood, volunteers and organization workers are advising people to take advantage of vaccinations as well as other services.

Thursday’s fair at Zion Family Ministries in Wise saw about 100 patients, said Health Wagon Board of Trustees member Sheila Collins. Besides the organization’s medical staff, those attending the fair had access to services ranging from physical exams and lab work to COVID-19 and flu vaccines, electrocardiograms, dental care, diabetes counseling and other health care services.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video