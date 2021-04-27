RICHMOND — Four infrastructure and economic development projects are among $4.1 million in grant recommendations from Gov. Ralph Northam to the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The projects, in the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission service region, include:
• $500,000 for Dungannon comprehensive water improvements, including 15,000 feet of water line, fittings and reconnections to about 42 residential and 25 nonresidential customers.
• $438,826 to install more than 5,500 feet of gravity sewer lines to 13 households in Wise County’s Hamiltontown community.
• $315,000 for the Blackwater area Phase II water system to extend public water service to 21 households and 46 customers in rural Lee County. The project will install almost 21,600 feet of distribution lines and fittings to provide water service. No public water system exists within the project area.
A joint effort established about two years ago between the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission and economic development initiative InvestSWVA has been recommended for a $200,000 grant to continue identifying opportunities in a declining coal economy.
LENOWISCO and InvestSWVA, along with localities and other agencies since 2019, have worked on efforts including identifying former mine sites suitable for locating new data centers and on agricultural diversification in the region.
The projects are among 13 that were identified by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development for recommendation by the governor.
“We’re extremely happy that DHCD saw fit to help with these projects,” LENOWISCO Executive Director Duane Miller said Tuesday. “Whether it’s traditional infrastructure projects or economic development projects, ARC funding helps leverage other funding sources to make those projects possible.”
The ARC will make formal decisions on the grants later in 2021, although recommendations by each ARC state’s governor typically are approved for funding.