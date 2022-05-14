GRAY — A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 Saturday afternoon, which occurred shortly after an apparent vehicle fire, injured four people with non-life-threatening injuries, a Johnson City spokeswoman said.
Keisha Shoun, public information officer for Johnson City, Saturday night said that the city's fire department "was responding to a smoking vehicle on I-26 westbound near mile marker 14 at 3 p.m. Shortly after, a three-vehicle crash occurred in the case area."
Four people were transported to a hospital, with traffic affected for at least an hour and a half. Multiple motorists caught in the aftermath said I-26 was backed up from Gray to State of Franklin Road on ramp in Johnson City. Those seeking an alternate route also clogged up state Route 36 between Johnson City and Kingsport.