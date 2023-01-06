KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium is ready to transport you to the moon.
“Forward! To the Moon” will be the main show at the planetarium through April.
Showings will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and at noon and 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
The latest chapter in space exploration is currently underway with NASA planning to return to the moon, create a permanent presence there and eventually send the first astronauts to Mars.
In collaboration with NASA, “Forward! To the Moon” was produced by Fiske Planetarium of the University of Colorado.
The show dives into the story of the Artemis program.
The 40-minute show is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the planetarium’s optical star projector.
The Artemis program is a multi-phase effort to establish a permanent base on the moon and then facilitate human missions to Mars. The first mission took place in November 2022 when NASA launched Artemis I, which carried no crew and orbited the moon.
Another goal of the Artemis program is to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon.
“Forward! To the Moon” tells the history of the Artemis program, how it will work and what is scheduled in the coming years. The show includes a message from Apollo 17's Harrison Schmitt, the only scientist (a geologist) and one of the last two people to walk on the moon.