KINGSPORT — Former Tennessee state Rep. Alan Russell Hubbard, active in civic clubs, church and as a former city alderman and business owner, died late Thursday.
The death of the 78-year-old Hubbard came after a short battle with cancer, the family and his obituary said.
Hubbard’s receiving of friends is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at Hamlett-Dobson in downtown Kingsport, with the funeral to follow at 4, according to the obituary.
His wife of 53 years, Patricia “Pat” Millirons Hubbard; son, Russ; daughter, Liesel; and six grandchildren survive him. They are Kendall Hubbard, Russ Hubbard III, Paige Hubbard, Charles Mutter III, Lainey Mutter, and Elizabeth Mutter.
Sullivan County Circuit Court Judge John McLellan III, a longtime friend of Hubbard, is to give the eulogy for the late lawmaker, called “Al” by friends and close acquaintances and known as Alan as a public official.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Helen Hubbard, and his brother, Vincent Hubbard.
PUBLIC SERVICE
Republican Hubbard was a member of the 96th and 97th Tennessee General Assemblies representing District 2, first elected to a two-year term to the House in 1988 and to a second term in 1990.
“Alan was just a natural leader,” said Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, who was a freshman lawmaker during Hubbard’s second term.
“I’ve lost probably one of my best friends,” Venable said Friday afternoon. “I think Alan was an iconic person for Kingsport.”
Hubbard did not seek re-election in 1992, instead participating in but losing a three-way GOP primary for the state Senate seat that then represented Sullivan County. That race was among Hubbard, state Rep. Jim Holcomb, R-Bristol, and longtime Republican activist Tom Kerney.
Holcomb went on to win the general election for the Senate seat, to which former Kingsport Mayor and Sullivan County Commissioner Ruth Montgomery, R-Kingsport, did not seek re-election. Holcomb almost went on to win the U.S. House race in 1996, losing narrowly to Bill Jenkins of Rogersville.
Montgomery died in October 2020, while Holcomb died in April 2021.
Venable also was in the 1996 U.S. House GOP primary field and a later congressional primary after Jenkins did not seek re-election, but Venable was unsuccessful in both bids for federal office.
“We were seat mates (1991-92), and of course Alan was quite a member for me when I got to the General Assembly,” Venable said.
Venable called Hubbard, who served as Republican ahip during his second and final term, a pragmatic politician.
“He went to Nashville to do something,” Venable said of a time when Democrat Ned McWherter was governor, Democrat and later Nashville Mayor Bill Purcell was House majority leader and Democrat Jimmy Naifeh was speaker of the House.
“Alan was somebody who worked across the aisle,” Venable said, adding that Hubbard was a sponsor of McWherter’s Better Schools Program.
BACKGROUND
Hubbard, born July 1, 1944, in Kingsport, was a deacon at First Presbyterian Church on Church Circle and also was a member of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church. He graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School.
Hubbard and his wife were longtime owners and operators of the Ford System Inc., a janitorial supply and cleaning business downtown.
After the Ford System, he was a stockbroker for JC Bradford and Company and a director of the State of Franklin Savings Bank. In addition, he was a partner in the Fox Run neighborhood development and the Ledges.
A U.S. Army veteran, serving two years after college, Hubbard earned a bachelor’s of science in business administration from the University of Tennessee, served two four-year terms on the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderean and served on the Kingsport Regional Planning Commission.
He also was a former member of the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport board of directors, the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kingsport, Downtown Kingsport Association and the board of directors for the pre-Ballad Holston Valley Hospital and Medical Center.