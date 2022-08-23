This is a photograph of Sullivan (West) High School, circa mid-1960s. This 1931 school is the oldest building still in use as a Sullivan County school. It was originally Sullivan High, followed by Sullivan West and then Sullivan Middle. It closed in May 2021.
BLOUNTVILLE — A former county school in their neighborhood has drawn interest from a group of Sullivan Gardens residents. They’d like to see it saved from demolition and converted to community use.
The Sullivan County Commission approved a resolution asking and authorizing County Mayor Richard Venable to approach the Sullivan County Board of Education and attempt negotiations to purchase the former Sullivan Middle School from the school system.
The BOE closed the school last year and has discussed its possible demolition.
Commissioners Alicia Starnes and Darlene Calton sponsored the resolution to seek negotiating a purchase.
“It was the first high school in the south end of the county,” Starnes said prior to the commission’s vote. “It is a part of the community’s history and a lot could be done with it to serve the community.”
Calton told the Times News the resolution was meant to be a first step to secure the building.
“The community does not want it torn down,” Calton said. “Alicia and I have been told that many, many times over the past few weeks.”
Starnes and Calton said the community residents have met several times and have spoken with county officials and BOE members and gotten positive feedback.
Both described Manuel Steffey as having spearheaded the community group.
The Times News talked with Steffey on Tuesday.
Steffey, who has lived in the community and “grew up running around” the school, said he attended a “final reunion” for all former students held prior to the school’s closure. He spent most of that day with old friends roaming the school.
“It could be used for a lot of good purposes,” Steffey said. “I thought, ‘That’s too good of a building and it’s a landmark in the community’ when I read the article that mentioned the BOE was considering demolishing it.”
Steffey said BOE members reacted favorably toward his group’s hopes for the property’s future, as did Venable.
The citizens’ group has met a couple of times, Steffey said.
“We set the first one and expected maybe six people would show up,” Steffey said. “And we had nearly two dozen. It has just snowballed in a good way. It is very pleasing to see members of the community getting involved and working together.”
One potential use for the former school building includes moving the Sullivan Gardens branch of the Sullivan County Public Library system inside, providing more space (and possibly an entire room of computers for public use).
Other uses that have been mentioned include a space for veterans, a community center, space for senior activities and use of the gym to allow a community athletic association to add basketball to its roster of team sports.
Steffey said he and another community member, who has construction expertise, were given a tour of the building by school system maintenance staff last week.
“There are some things that would need work,” Steffey said. “But nothing that we saw as major obstacles. I don’t know where some of these rumors have come from that we’ve heard about the building’s condition.”
Another community meeting is planned for Sept. 6. Contact Steffey at (423) 361-5778 for more information.