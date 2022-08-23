BLOUNTVILLE — A former county school in their neighborhood has drawn interest from a group of Sullivan Gardens residents. They’d like to see it saved from demolition and converted to community use.

The Sullivan County Commission approved a resolution asking and authorizing County Mayor Richard Venable to approach the Sullivan County Board of Education and attempt negotiations to purchase the former Sullivan Middle School from the school system.

