WISE — Pound’s former town attorney has won in a Virginia Freedom of Information Act complaint against the town and Mayor Stacey Carson.
A General District Court judge found in McAfee’s favor on Monday regarding the May 10 complaint that Carson failed to respond to a total of four written requests by McAfee filed between Feb. 24 and May 2.
The judge also removed the town as a defendant, leaving only Carson, who is the town’s FOIA officer.
McAfee claimed that Carson stated in a May 6 council meeting that she was not going to honor the FOIA requests because she said it would be entrapment to provide the documents.
The final order in the case awarded McAfee $152 in costs and struck all but the Feb. 24 violation. Carson was fined $500 for only one violation.
McAfee, according to court documents, admitted to giving some town residents legal advice on filing a November 2020 pending civil petition to have Carson removed. In March, he was dismissed as town attorney by the council and sued three council members and the town for alleged breach of contract and violation of his claimed First Amendment rights to criticize town officials.
Both suits are pending trial before substitute Judge Malfourd Trumbo.
McAfee in April was also furloughed, along with Pound Police Chief Tony Baker, from his part-time position as a town police officer.