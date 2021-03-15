WISE – Three Pound Town Council members who voted March 2 to relieve Tim McAfee as town attorney and the town are being sued for $1.38 million for alleged breach of contract and interference in attorney-client relationship.
McAfee’s appointed replacement, Greg Baker, also resigned Monday.
McAfee, through counsel Richard Kennedy, filed suit Friday in Wise County Circuit Court against council members Clifton Cauthorne, Marley Green, Susan Downs-Freeman and against the town.
McAfee, in the suit, cited Cauthorne’s testimony in a 2020 Virginia Freedom of Information Act complaint filed by David Gent against former town clerk-treasurer Jessica Adams. Gent claimed that Adams failed to post notice of a September 2020 council committee meeting on the town’s website and in a local newspaper.
McAfee claimed that Cauthorne testified “despite the bad faith basis for the petition and after being fully informed of the bad faith of the (petition).” The complaint was dismissed in Wise County General District Court, as was McAfee’s request for legal fees.
McAfee also claimed that Cauthorne criticized him “openly for acting contrary to the best interests of the Town, and subjecting the Town to the potential for the payment of additional expenses.”
McAfee also claimed that Cauthorne at a February 2021 council meeting “maliciously and vindictively” proposed to end McAfee’s role as town attorney and to hire D. Greg Baker as town attorney. Those actions were taken at council’s March 2 special-called meeting, with Cauthorne, Green and Downs-Freeman voting yes.
McAfee claimed in the suit that council in 2018 hired him for a six-year term as town attorney.
Claiming that Cauthorne refused to answer his questions, McAfee also claimed that Mayor Stacey Carson – designated as the town’s Freedom of Information Act officer – refused to answer questions about “Baker’s conviction for solicitation of prostitution, his removal as a judge for failing to be truthful to the Judiciary Committee, his suspension of his law license for acts of dishonesty, the existence of Protective Orders for alleged domestic abuse and the Dickenson County’s Department of Social Services Contract that prohibited Baker from appearing in court on their behalf.”
Carson on Monday said that Baker had resigned that day as town attorney and that McAfee was still employed as a town police officer.
McAfee seeks a total of $1.38 million: $350,000 in punitive damages each from Cauthorne, Green and Downs-Freeman; $250,000 in compensable damages – not specified whether from the town or the council members; and $8,000 from the town for breach of contract. The suit also requests interest starting from March 12 and declaratory judgment that defendants violated McAfee’s First Amendment rights.