POUND — A third version of a breach of contract lawsuit by a former Pound town attorney includes the mayor and raises the demanded damages from $1.3 million to almost $2.5 million.
Tim McAfee, in the latest version of his claim against the town and council, added Mayor Stacey Carson to the Aug. 13 amended suit in Wise County Circuit Court.
The claim, which stood at $1.32 million in March, now asks for $20,000 from the town and $615,000 each from Carson, council member Clifton Cauthorne and former council members Susan Downs-Freeman and Marley Green.
McAfee first filed suit in March, after the council appointed Downs-Freeman as an interim council member, then fired him on a 3-2 vote. Cauthorne and Green voted with Downs-Freeman.
In the amendment, McAfee refers to Carson’s tie-breaking vote to appoint Downs-Freeman to the council as “illegal.” Substitute Circuit Court Judge Malfourd Trumbo in June, ruling on a suit filed by council members Danny Stanley and Glenn Cantrell, declared Downs-Freeman’s appointment invalid.
Trumbo said that the town mayor — specified in Pound’s charter as the tie-breaking vote in council deadlocks — was not by definition a member of the town’s governing body.
McAfee represented Stanley and Cantrell — the two opposing Downs-Freeman’s appointment — in that suit.
McAfee and his attorney, Richard Kennedy, amended the breach of contract suit in April to remove allegations against Clintwood attorney D. Greg Baker, who was hired after McAfee’s dismissal.
Through all three versions of the claim, McAfee has claimed that the defendants violated his First Amendment rights to express opinions during council meetings. He also claims that the four elected officials have interfered with his attorney-client privilege with the town.
McAfee also claims that Cauthorne’s vote to disband the town police department, which McAfee served as a part-time officer, was retaliation for the original suit. That vote happened in May, about two months after McAfee sued.