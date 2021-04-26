WISE — Pound’s former town attorney has withdrawn allegations against his immediate successor in a $1.32 million breach of contract lawsuit against three Town Council members and the town.
In an amended version of his March 15 lawsuit against the town and council members Clifton Cauthorne, Marley Green and Susan Downs-Freeman, Tim McAfee deleted several allegations against D. Greg Baker.
“Greg Baker is not a party or defendant in this civil action and no claim or allegation is raised or implied against him,” according to the amended suit, which was filed Monday.
Baker was hired after council voted March 2 to relieve McAfee of his position and resigned March 15. Council voted later to hire Charles Wright, an associate in Baker’s law firm.
Wise County Circuit Court Clerk staffers said Monday that an order allowing the changed complaint had not yet been signed by substitute Circuit Court Judge Malfourd Trumbo.
Trumbo was appointed by the state Supreme Court to hear the suit after all four 30th Judicial Circuit judges recused themselves for unspecified conflict of interest.
Regarding Baker, McAfee’s complaint now states only that he filed a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request with town Mayor Stacey Carson for information related to Baker’s hiring.
McAfee also claimed that Cauthorne at a February council meeting “maliciously and vindictively” proposed to end McAfee’s role as town attorney and to hire Baker as town attorney. Those actions were taken at the council’s March 2 special-called meeting, with Cauthorne, Green and Downs-Freeman voting yes.
McAfee has claimed that his First Amendment rights have been violated because of his termination as town attorney after his deposition testimony regarding his involvement in a petition to remove Carson from office.
McAfee was furloughed from his post as a town police officer, along with town Police Chief Tony Baker, by the council on April 20 after a discussion on budget issues facing the town.
McAfee seeks a total of $1.38 million: $350,000 in punitive damages each from Cauthorne, Green and Downs-Freeman; $250,000 in compensable damages — not specified whether from the town or the council members; and $20,000 from the town for breach of contract. The suit also requests interest starting from March 12 and declaratory judgment that the defendants violated McAfee’s First Amendment rights.