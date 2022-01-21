LEBANON — The Appalachian Council for Innovation board of directors has hired John Bebber as its new executive director.
Bebber served as district director for Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, from 2019 to 2021. A Navy veteran, Bebber earned his bachelor’s degree in security and intelligence studies at King University and a master’s degree in political science and international relations from Appalachian State University.
ACI was founded in 1999 as the Southwestern Virginia Technology Council.
“I am excited for this opportunity to promote regionalism, cooperation, and growth among our businesses, localities, schools, and communities,” Bebber said Wednesday. “Promoting these ideas in our region is vital to long-term success and sustainability, as well as showing our youth that they can grow up and build a life here without having to sacrifice prosperity, or any level of success or happiness.”