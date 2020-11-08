KINGSPORT — The Christmas season is upon us and COVID-19 has only added to the challenges faced by many individuals and families throughout the region.
Salvation Army USA is expecting an unprecedented 155% increase in the demand for holiday services this year and is asking America to help “Rescue Christmas” for neighbors in need.
Locally, one way to do that is to support the Red Kettle Drive.
“Our Christmas Red Kettles are without a doubt the most prolific segment of our fundraising,” said Major Joseph May of the Kingsport Salvation Army. “Our kettle collection also generates a significant part of our social services budget.”
There are multiple ways to help.
Volunteer as a bell ringer
Individuals and groups are encouraged to contact their local Salvation Army headquarters to help raise the funds necessary to address the needs in the community. Every volunteer who serves not only does a great service to the cause, but makes a very real contribution of their own by saving the corps the amount it would cost to pay someone to man that kettle for the same period of time.
The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport will provide a PPE kit with a disposable mask, gloves, aprons and wipes to all ringers to ensure a minimal contact experience. There are also contact-less giving options available through a QR code which can be scanned for electronic giving.
Become a paid bell ringer
Earn extra income for the Christmas season and help those in need at the same time.
“We prefer to have volunteers man our kettles. However, because we don’t have enough volunteers, we do have to hire a number of workers to make sure our kettles are covered,” May explained.
The Salvation Army in Kingsport is taking applications for employed bell ringers at its Corps Community Center, located at 505 Dale St. in Kingsport, at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9. Applicants will need to bring a current picture ID, Social Security card, direct deposit information and a mask, which is required to enter the facility. For details, call (423) 246-6671.
The Johnson City location is taking applications during office hours at 204 West Walnut Street. Call (423) 926-2101. The Bristol location is taking applications during office hours at 137 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Call (423) 764-6156.
“We ring bells every day with the exception of Sundays. And the closer we get to Christmas, the more bell ringers we need,” May said.
make a donation
In addition to donating at the iconic Red Kettle — either with cash or by using the scannable QR code to donate electronically — area residents can make donations to their local Salvation Army by sending contributions to the address above or by visiting www.Christmas2020.org.
The Salvation Army expects to provide toys and Christmas assistance to thousands of children and families across the Tri-Cities this season.
“There is a lot of need and we are thankful that we can count on the strong support of our community to help ‘Rescue Christmas’ this year,” May said.