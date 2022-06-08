KINGSPORT — If ever a local citizen worked for the good of Kingsport, it was local businessman and philanthropist, Samuel Anderson.
Anderson was a Kingsport native who dedicated his life to charitable contributions and efforts to improve his hometown. Anderson died at age 95 on May 31, 2022.
“There's an old saying that no one is irreplaceable,” said former Kingsport Mayor Dennis Phillips. “But when it comes to Kingsport, Sam Anderson is very close to being an irreplaceable person. He was always there for Kingsport and he supported the charities of Kingsport. He and his family loved Kingsport and it showed every day, whether it was a charity or the church he supported for 90 years. I will always remember him as a true friend, a mentor, a supporter of both me and the city every day that he lived.”
Anderson’s friends and family remember the Kingsport native as a family man who passionately loved his hometown and worked to improve it in numerous ways.
In the business world, he was known as the president of Anderson Ford, Inc. for 35 years and the former chairman and director of Brown Leasing Company, Inc., Sullivan Lands, Inc., Fairway Ford, Volkswagen of Kingsport, and Courtesy Chevrolet, Cadillac, and Subaru of Kingsport. He was also a former president of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and was given a lifetime membership to the chamber.
Mostly, though, he was known for his charitable work within the community.
Harry Turner is a retired cardiologist and a former member of the Holston Valley Charitable Committee, of which Anderson was also a member. Turner recalled Anderson’s selfless work to promote charitable events and programs in Kingsport, including a time the businessman and philanthropist called the publisher of the Kingsport Times News, jockeying for space in the paper recognizing an upcoming charitable hospital event in the city.
“He was somebody who was willing to use their relationships,” Turner said, “both personally and business-wise, to make the community better than it would have been without him.”
Anderson wasn’t alone in his endeavors.
His wife, DeLois Frances Hicks Anderson, was the other half of the pair that worked for the good of the community.
“Kingsport owes a debt of gratitude to Mr. Sam Anderson — not just Sam Anderson, but his whole family,” Phillips said. “They have the same attitude towards their city and people. He instilled in his family and his friends how important it is to be a big part of the community in which they live and to give back.”
Delois Anderson passed away at 97 in December of 2021. The two were married for 72 years after having met while attending the University of Tennessee. DeLois Anderson was a Madisonville, Tennessee native, but loved the Model City and also dedicated her time to charitable works.
She was a member of the Kingsport Junior League and president of the Kingsport Junior Book Club and an elder and a deacon at First Presbyterian Church, where she and Sam Anderson both served in various roles.
“They were a team,” Turner said of the two. “She had that same generous spirit. He was a thoughtful, good, businessman and his wife had a soft touch. She would encourage you to do the right thing with the grace of a Southern woman.”
Sam and DeLois Anderson were on the Kingsport “Spirit Renewal” Campaign Steering Committee and helped develop the Three Star Gala. and DeLois was a Kingsport’s Centennial “Women of Impact” Award recipient. Both Sam and DeLois Anderson will be posthumously awarded the “Kingsport’s Best Award” for their legacy of philanthropy.
“I will always remember him as a true friend, a mentor, a supporter of both me and the city every day that he lived,” Phillips said. “He was a real family man. I'm proud to be a friend of the family, and especially Sam.”
To honor both Sam and DeLois Anderson, a combined celebration of life service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport on Saturday, June 18 at 11 a.m. Pastor Mike Shelton will officiate.
To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.hamlettdobson.com.