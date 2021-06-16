GATE CITY — Gate City’s water department has officially gone above and beyond its requirements for the past 11 years.
The city’s water treatment plant recently received its 11th consecutive Gold Standard Award from the Virginia Department of Health. The honor is given to plants that exceeded standards for filtration, clarity and the filter backwash process.
“It’s pretty hard to meet those standards to get that gold award,” Mayor Bob Richards said. “Our staff there at the water plant has been able to do that for the last 11 years. We’re excited for them and the hard work they put in there.”
The award also recognizes those treatment plants that produce water that is at least three times cleaner than required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
They key to that success is the staff. Richards said Gate City Chief Water Operator Loretta Cruby is a driving force for the water treatment plant.
“She is very conscientious of what she does and makes sure others do what they are supposed to,” Richards said. “The other people have been there a number of years as well. You don’t have that turnover there. They take pride in their work.”
The award, Richards said, is also a big deal for a small town like Gate City.
“When you consider how many bigger cities and towns don’t meet that, and we’re able to do that in a consistent manner, we’re very proud of it,” Richards said. “Even though we’re a small town, we try to work toward being the best we can be. I think that’s just a small part of what we can do. It shows the citizens of the town that we strive to give them the best services that we can.”