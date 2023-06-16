WISE — Linda Skeens has been cooking for the past 12 months — with food and national popularity.
On Thursday, Skeens came back to where her most recent success began, the VA-KY District Fair near Wise, by sweeping more than 30 categories from pies, cakes and candy to canned vegetables, fruits, relishes and other delicacies in 2022.
That local success by the Castlewood resident has turned into months of interviews on regional and national television and podcasts and the recent release of her new “Linda Skeens Blue Ribbon Cookbook.”
A compilation of her experience as a home cook, a longtime cook at Castlewood High School and cooking for parties, celebrations and more serious occasions, Skeens’ book success took her by surprise.
“I’d enter maybe two fairs each year,” Skeens said Thursday between signing copies of her book and talking with folks. “You’d see the fair winners in the local paper, but last year got on social media, and it went wild.”
“Blue Ribbon Cookbook” reads like many a church or community group cookbooks one might buy at fairs or fundraisers, and Skeens said it reflects her first attempts at learning to cook.
“I used to watch Julia Child and Mr. Food on TV, and I’d go down to the Piggly Wiggly asking for ingredients I wasn’t sure how to pronounce and that they didn’t have,” Skeens said. “That’s when I decided to use basic ingredients and start from there.”
Skeens’ daughter, Cathy Johnson, recalled how she and siblings Frank Jr. and Elizabeth were regular taste testers in the household.
“We were healthy kids,” Johnson said with a laugh.
Johnson said she and her father tried to get Skeens to take things easy last year as she was battling leukemia.
“We tried to bribe her and offered her $200 to slow down,” Johnson said, “but she wouldn’t stop.”
That was when people started taking notice locally of her 30-plus blue ribbons in almost every food category at the VA-KY District Fair.
“Mom doesn’t do social media,” Johnson said, but word got out on Facebook of her fair sweep. Within weeks, she was doing interviews on television stations in Houston, with Mike Huckabee’s own show and, recently National Public Radio.
Skeens recalled how she was doing an interview with Huckabee and found that his studio was where Conway Twitty used to record.
“That tickled me,” Skeens added.
Skeens said her cookbook is more than recipes. Each page of recipes includes personal connections she made, often by cooking and sharing foods with friends over the years.
“There’s a poem on almost every page that I’ve written about someone,” Skeens said. “I dedicated one recipe to my cancer doctor, Dr. Nicholas Cook, and I made chowchow for Wayne Dingus. You get attachments to people.”
Gate City resident Karen Davidson was first in line Thursday, bringing Skeens a gift and talking for a while about some of the recipes she has made.
“I’ve been following her ever since last year,” Davidson said. “I’ve had her book for about three weeks now. She’s a really nice person, and I’m kind of a Linda Skeens type of cook too.”
Skeens even traded recipes with Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner.
“I gave him my recipe for Twinkie Surprise and he gave me his recipe for tuna melt,” Skeens said.
Skeens found time this week to enter the VA-KY fair, winning blue ribbons in three of four classes in the fair’s special strawberry competition.
“I got first place with the cake, the pie and the candy and second place with the cookies,” Skeens said, smiling.
Fair Committee member and strawberry contest judge Tracey Mullins said Skeens’ cake made an impression.
“After we tasted it and finished judging, we all finished off the cake,” Mullins said after bringing Skeens her ribbons. “Everyone who entered did a wonderful job, but that cake was great. I forgot. I have to get her cake pan back to her.”
“You can’t slow her down, that’s for sure,” Johnson added.
Hoffman Media editorial director Anna Hartzog, who helped with publication of “Blue Ribbon Cookbook,” said Skeens’ success has spread across the U.S.
“We really wanted this to be a cookbook people can love and enjoy,” said Hartzog. “It’s selling well across the country and very strong in Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee and Kentucky. People from this area are really proud of what she’s done to bring attention here.”
Skeens said several folks have told her not only how much they enjoy the book but how they’ve changed the recipes.
“I tell people if you want to change something, the recipes are yours too,” Skeens said.
Skeens returns to the VA-KY District Fair Friday at 5 p.m. for another book signing and meeting with the public, followed by an appearance at the Appalachian College of Pharmacy in Grundy on Saturday at 10 a.m., the McClure River Car Show on July 8-9 and the St. Paul Farmer’s Market on July 29.