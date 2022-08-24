ABINGDON — Food City can now add Cleveland, Tennessee’s, Cooke’s Food Store and Pharmacy and its five Fresh n’ Low locations to its list of properties.
According to Food City’s Wednesday press release announcing the acquisition, the locations are known for their freshly cut meats, deli, fresh produce, full-service Cooke’s Pharmacy, and community involvement.
“We’re extremely excited to add the Cooke’s family of stores to our existing Food City locations, which have served the Cleveland community for many years,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, in the release. “We plan to make some large investments in the greater Cleveland area to ensure the future success of our new teammates.”
Food City plans to retain the Cooke’s and the Fresh n’ Low name and retain its current operations for the immediate future, the release noted. The regional grocery store chain will also hire the vast majority of Cooke’s store associates. According to the release, Cooke’s shoppers can expect to “find top-quality products at the lowest possible prices, including many of the brands they enjoy today.”
Smith said Food City hopes to finalize the acquisition and begin operation of the Cooke’s stores by Oct. 1.
Cooke’s started its family-owned and -operated business in 1936. According to the release, the chain is “dedicated to providing top-notch customer service, a tradition that has been passed down through four generations.”
“On behalf of the entire family, we thank the Cleveland community, our customers, and our employees for your loyalty and support,” said Cooke's owner, Dan Cooke, whose grandfather established the business. “ It has been a privilege to serve you for the past 86 years. We are grateful that our employees will have the opportunity to continue our commitment to the community.”
Food City is headquartered in Abingdon and operates through its parent company, K-VA-T Food Stores, with 140 retail outlets throughout Southeast Kentucky, Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee, North Georgia, and Alabama. For more information, go to foodcity.com.