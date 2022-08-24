Food City logo

ABINGDON — Food City can now add Cleveland, Tennessee’s, Cooke’s Food Store and Pharmacy and its five Fresh n’ Low locations to its list of properties.

According to Food City’s Wednesday press release announcing the acquisition, the locations are known for their freshly cut meats, deli, fresh produce, full-service Cooke’s Pharmacy, and community involvement.

