Flying Flags For Fun Fest Photo courtesy of Sharon C. Hayes Jul 13, 2021 Lynn Hutson with the city of Kingsport recently hung Fun Fest flags along Fort Henry Drive. Fun Fest kicks off Friday and runs through July 24. For additional information, visit funfest.net