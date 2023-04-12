KINGSPORT — A retired U.S. Army officer was found dead. A man named “Ray” was the last person seen with him.
A mysterious woman, with no name, was seen riding in the car with the murder suspect.
Thirty-four years later, Florida detectives are trying to unravel the story of a murder in Florida with ties to Kingsport and North Carolina.
The trail led authorities here Tuesday.
Claudette Smith, public information officer for the Charlotte County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office, confirmed cold case detectives were in town and would be leaving Wednesday morning for Lenoir, North Carolina.
The hope is to answer more questions about the case. Who was the woman? Why was the getaway car found in Lenoir by police?
Cold case detectives later tracked down the man known as “Ray.” Detectives identified him as Kenneth Ray Miller, who had a history of arrests in Florida and Tennessee. Police said he died in 2007.
The tale is one that could be ripped straight from the pages of a mystery novel or a television crime show.
It all began in November 1988.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Hecht, a 58-year-old single retired U.S. Army officer, who had moved to Florida from New York, was seen at a bar with “Ray.”
Witnesses told police that Ray told them he was from Tennessee and Kentucky and he spoke with a strong Southern accent.
Hecht’s sister tried calling him the next morning as she always did every Sunday.
No one answered.
Hecht’s body was found inside his Punta Gorda home, “the obvious victim of a murder,” the release stated.
Four days later, Lenoir, North Carolina, Police found a brand-new Lincoln Town Car, owned by Hecht, parked in downtown Lenoir. They said it appeared to have been parked on the street for several days.
Witnesses told investigators they had seen the car parked at a grocery store on Monday, the day after the murder, and a white woman with long blonde hair sat in the passenger seat.
The case went cold.
Then in 2009, the newly-created Charlotte County Cold Case Unit picked up the murder case once again. It took 13 years, but the case finally cracked wide open.
Investigators determined Miller was the mysterious man named “Ray.”
Detectives established a direct connection between Miller, the victim’s home and the stolen car, authorities said.
Miller is believed to have been born in Kentucky and, at some point, lived in Kingsport, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Smith said they are unaware of when or how long he lived here. Investigators do believe his mother and other relatives have lived or still live in the area.
According to the sheriff’s office, they are also trying to speak to the mysterious woman with long blonde hair seen in the car, but she was never found. Investigators said they believe she also has ties to Kingsport, but have no reason to believe she was involved in the murder.
Charlotte County authorities are asking the public for any information they may have concerning the woman or Miller.
Anyone with information can contact Charlotte County Cold Case Homicide Detective Kurt Mehl at (941) 763-0582 of Detective Mike Vogel at (941) 763-9394.
You can also contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Kingsport Police Department or the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Until the unknown woman is found, the case will always be one thing: a mystery.