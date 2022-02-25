This week’s heavy rain resulted in flash flooding, road closures and school closures on Thursday in Hawkins County.
The Tri-Cities region received about 1½ inches of rain on Thursday, according to Glenn Carrin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown.
“Normally, one and a half inches doesn’t cause much flooding, but the ground is so saturated from multiple days of rain that it is immediately turning into runoff,” Carrin said.
Carrin said the area could receive at most ¾ of an inch between 4 and 10 a.m. on Friday, but over the next day or two, the ground should dry up enough to start soaking up excess water.
The NWS also issued several flash flooding warnings across Tennessee on Thursday. Warnings were issued for parts of Greene County, Hamblen County, Hawkins County, Grainger County, Jefferson County, Knox County, Union County, Cocke County and Sullivan County.
The following counties will remain under a flooding watch until Friday afternoon: Hawkins, Hamblen, Greene, Campbell, Claiborne, Hancock, Morgan, Anderson, Union, Grainger, Roane, Knox and Jefferson counties in Tennessee and Scott, Lee and Wise counties in Virginia.
The NWS said that residents should monitor weather forecasts, and those who live in areas prone to flooding should prepare to take action if needed.
“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the NWS said in a flood watch statement. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”
Hawkins County School District
The Hawkins County School District delayed school opening by two hours Thursday morning and then canceled school at 11:30 a.m.
Many parents complained about schools being open for only thirty minutes, and Director of Schools Matt Hixson issued an apology on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=5068609999848602&id=868290343213943
Hixson said the school system was not aware of the flood warnings and consulted with dispatch before deciding to delay school instead of closing for the day.
“Please know we always try to make the safest decisions possible and truly thought we were going to be able to run school today safely, following the delay,” Hixson said.
Hawkins County schools will be closed on Friday.
School Bus Trapped in Flooding
The Hawkins County Rescue Squad posted on Facebook about a flooding incident that involved a school bus: https://www.facebook.com/hawkinscountyrescuesquad/posts/5416722918358560.
The children on the bus were safely removed and transported to Saint Clair School.
Hawkins County Road Closures
According to the Hawkins County EMA, as of 12:10 p.m. the following roadways had been reported to 911 as flooded: Highway 113 (St. Claire Area to the county line), 100-1399 Tarpine Valley Road, Burem Road and Luster Road, Clemmons Road and Logan Lane, Walkers Church Road and Cantrell Road, 11 E, Melinda Ferry Road, 100-332 Guntown Road, 1100-1299 Caney Valley Loop, Highway 66 S and Guthries Gap Road, North Main Street (Bulls Gap) and White Horn Road, Goan Drive, (Bulls Gap) and North Main Street, 100-553 Bingham Road, 100-899 Heck Hollow Road, East Main Street (Rogersville) and Park and Bulls Gap St. Clair Road.
Elsewhere in the region, Scott County schools will have a virtual learning day on Friday, while Lee County Schools will have a two-hour delay.
