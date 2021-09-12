CHURCH HILL — Twenty years ago, former Church Hill resident Jerry Bingham’s life changed forever when his son Mark and 39 other members of Flight 93 gave their lives to thwart a terrorist attack on our nation’s capital.
Every Sept. 11 for the first decade after the 2001 terrorist attacks, Bingham and his wife, Karen, visited the old strip mine property near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where Flight 93 went down.
Every year the location looked a little different, whether it be the addition of new mementos left by recent visitors, or more recently, work completed on the permanent memorial.
The first visits were about dealing with their grief, anger, and the pain of losing their loved one.
Jerry told the Times-News in 2011 that the 10th anniversary trip was more about preserving the legacy of the 40 heroes of Flight 93 and for giving thanks to everyone who played a role in creating the Sept. 11 memorial there.
“I’m sure all those emotions will return, but it will really be more about thanking everybody, not only for their contributions, but for their time and for their effort,” he said. “Nothing we do is going to bring back my son or the other sons and daughters who perished on Flight 93. What we can do is make sure their sacrifices aren’t forgotten, and hopefully that’s what we’ve done in creating this memorial.”
On Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, 2001, the U.S. came under attack when four commercial airliners were hijacked and used to strike targets on the ground. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives. Because of the actions of the 40 passengers and crew aboard one of the planes, Flight 93, the attack on the nation’s capital was thwarted.
The site, which memorializes Mark Bingham and the other heroes of Flight 93, will host a special ceremony for the 20 anniversary.
At 10:03 a.m. — the moment Flight 93 crashed — the names of the passengers and crew members will be read, the Bells of Remembrance will be rung, and a wreath will be placed at the Wall of Names. At the conclusion of the wreath laying, the ceremonial gate will be opened and family members will walk out to the crash site.
Jerry was part of the second jury that selected the final memorial design. The first jury of family members and volunteers narrowed the list of potential designs from 1,500 to five.
“The design we thought was best was designed to fit the property,” he said in 2011. “It has a big lake in it and different elevations that overlook the crash site. The sacred area where the plane went down is still the same. We haven’t changed that. That’ll always be the way it was.”
The focal point of Phase One is a marble wall composed of 40 panels of marble standing together, each dedicated to one of the 40 passengers or crew who perished.
The completed memorial includes a tower, 40 groves of trees, and a flowering meadow called the Field of Honor. The memorial’s architect, Paul Murdoch, stated the goal of his design was “... to restore life here to heal the land and nourish our souls.”
“I remember shortly after the attacks I sat back and was thinking about what this place (crash site) would be like in 10 years, and to be honest, I didn’t think we’d make it,” Jerry said a decade ago. “Especially if they were counting on me to do all this paperwork involved with joining the national park system. Fortunately, there were a lot of people pitching in, and it’s special that the family members of the heroes were able to have a hand in creating this memorial along with all the other organizations and volunteers.
“I think it will honor the 40 heroes and I think the dedication will be very special in honor of those who died. We never want to forget what happened that day. It could happen again.”
Mark was 31 when he died in the plane crash. He was a public relations executive who founded his own company and had offices in New York and San Francisco. He was flying on United Flight 93 from Newark to San Francisco to attend a wedding. He was supposed to fly out the day before but had missed his flight after attending a party.
Mark was actually the last passenger to board, barely making the flight, as was portrayed in the 2006 motion picture “United 93.”
Jerry lived in Florida when the attacks occurred and has lived in Church Hill in 2006.
The final phase of the memorial calls for construction, assuming funds can be raised, of a 93-foot-tall tower that will contain 40 wind chimes to be called the Tower of Voice.
“The last thing we’re putting in is the 40 bells, and if everything goes on schedule, that will be dedicated on the 20th anniversary on 2021,” Jerry said. “I’m hoping to live another 10 years so I can see all that.”
Of Osama bin Laden’s death, Jerry said, “It doesn’t give us closure but it does give us some relief, and maybe we won’t have to think about it every day. I’ll never stop thinking about my son, or the pain of losing him, but at least we know justice has been served on the man behind his death.”
Mark is believed to have been among the passengers who attempted to storm the cockpit to prevent the hijackers from using the plane to crash into its intended target, which was thought to be either the White House or the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Mark made a brief call to his mother, Alice Hoglan, shortly before the plane went down. Jerry tried to call his son shortly after the World Trade Center attacks to find out how far his son’s new office in New York was from Ground Zero. It wasn’t until about 11:30 that night that Jerry received a call from Mark’s uncle with news that Mark had been killed in the attacks.
“He was just a good-hearted guy,” Jerry said. “He loved people and people loved him. He always had respect for people. If you met him you wouldn’t forget him. He was one of those type of personalities.”
He added, “My son was just a good-time guy who was loved by everyone who met him, and he didn’t deserve to die so young. But he died a hero and he helped save the lives of a lot of people who would have died if those terrorists had completed their mission. It makes us proud knowing that he went down swinging. It was the first battle against terrorism.”