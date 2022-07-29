POUND — Wise County officials have declared a local state of emergency after early Thursday morning flash flooding cut off much of Pound and flooded sections of Wise and Coeburn.

Wise County Emergency Ser- vices declared the emergency at 7 a.m. after heavy rainfall caused the Guest and Pound rivers and Indian Creek to swell and flood several areas, including the Cane Patch section near Pound.

