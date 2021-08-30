A flash flood watch will be in effect from Tuesday morning to Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Morristown.
Affected areas
The flash flood watch will cover portions of East Tennessee, including the following areas: Anderson, Bledsoe, Bradley, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hawkins, Knox, Loudon, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Morgan, Rhea, Roane, Scott, Sequatchie, Sullivan and Union.
The following portions of Southwest Virginia are also included: Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington and Wise.
What to expect
Heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida will affect the region Tuesday and Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The Cumberland plateau is expected to receive 3 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts, as are parts of far western North Carolina. The Tennessee valley and Southwest Virginia should expect 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts.
Be prepared
The National Weather Service advises people to turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.