Another round of heavy rainfall is expected to reach the region tomorrow morning.
The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a flash flood watch for portions of East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The advisory will be in effect from 5 a.m. through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
What to expect: Periods of rain will overspread the area early Wednesday, and heavy rainfall is possible at times. With grounds already saturated from this past weekend’s flooding, any additional heavy rain could cause river rises or the potential for isolated flash flooding.
Affected areas: The flash flood watch includes the following areas in East Tennessee: Anderson, Bledsoe, Bradley, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Morgan, North Sevier, Northwest Blount, Northwest Carter, Northwest Cocke, Northwest Greene, Northwest Monroe, Rhea, Roane, Scott, Sequatchie, Sullivan, Union, Washington, and West Polk. In Southwest Virginia, Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, and Wise are included.
Rainfall totals: Rainfall amounts between 1 and 3 inches are expected through Wednesday. Because the ground is already saturated, additional heavy rainfall will cause excess runoff and localized flash flooding.
Be prepared: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take quick action if flooding is observed or a flash flood warning is issued. If you come to a closed or flooded road, turn around.