SWVA local election results certified

A Pound voter checks in before voting on Nov. 8. Election workers completed the count for an all-write-in Pound mayoral race and four other races in Wise and Scott counties Tuesday.

 Mike Still - Kingsport Times News

GATE CITY — Election officials settled five town elections in far Southwest Virginia on Tuesday.

Scott County Registrar Mike Edwards said election officials completed their canvass of write-in ballots and mailed ballots for the winning candidates in town council races in Clinchport, Duffield and Nickelsville. Preliminary results were posted on the state Department of Elections website on Tuesday.

