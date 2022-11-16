GATE CITY — Election officials settled five town elections in far Southwest Virginia on Tuesday.
Scott County Registrar Mike Edwards said election officials completed their canvass of write-in ballots and mailed ballots for the winning candidates in town council races in Clinchport, Duffield and Nickelsville. Preliminary results were posted on the state Department of Elections website on Tuesday.
No candidates were listed on the Nov. 8 ballot for Clinchport’s mayor, town recorder or the five open town council seats. Three council candidates were listed on the Elections website on Tuesday: Mary B. Carter and Andy Meade each with four votes; and Alisha A. Phillips with two votes. While nine write-in votes were listed on the results, Edwards said those candidates were found to live outside the town limits and were not eligible to serve on council. That leaves two open council seats.
Sherry L. Carter received three write-in votes for Clinchport mayor. The remaining three write-in votes were split between two candidates. Tammy R. Meade received the only two write-in votes for the town recorder post.
Duffield voters had a choice of two candidates — Danna L. Cooper and Amber M. Shupe — for five open council seats. Cooper and Shupe led the Duffield council race Tuesday with 19 and 21 votes, respectively. Three write-in candidates filled the remaining three seats: James Fred Bishop with six votes, Billy Travis Bowen with three and Rebecca M. Lamb with two.
In Nickelsville, Sharon Craft Castle, Gary W. Cox and Keith D. Warner were the only three candidates listed on the Nov. 9 ballot for six open seats. They led the field with 76, 91 and 96 votes, respectively, and were joined with three other new council members on Tuesday: Rebecca L. Bryant with nine votes, Jeremiah E. Gillenwater with 12 votes and Stephen L. Glovier with 15.
In Wise County, General Registrar Allison Robbins said two elections — Pound’s mayoral race and Appalachia’s Town Council contest — were sorted Tuesday after a canvass of write-in votes.
Incumbent Pound Mayor Brittany Carter won her first election to the post after appointment to it earlier this year, Robbins said, garnering 36 write-in votes to Bill Gilliam’s 29 votes and Jerry Baker’s 19. Robbins said that election had no names on the Nov. 8 ballot, leaving election officials to sort through the ballots and confirm that the candidates were town residents and eligible for office.
In the Appalachia contest, Gary Williams Sr. — the only Nov. 8 ballot candidate — maintained his lead for one of two open council seats with 254 votes. Write-in candidate Jackie Johnson took the second seat with 124 write-in votes and Larry Williams trailed with 46 votes.
Robbins said two perennial candidates — Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse — each received two write-in votes across the two elections.
While state constitutional office and congressional election results remain to be certified on Dec. 5, Robbins and Edwards said Tuesday’s count completes certification for local office elections.