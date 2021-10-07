KINGSPORT — National Night Out will be observed in Kingsport on Friday.
New Vision Youth, the South Central Kingsport Community Development Corporation and the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority will celebrate the event by providing the Kingsport Police Department, the Kingsport Fire Department, the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office with “Our Hero” snack baskets and thank-you cards to each of our first responders.
Participants will deliver the baskets and cards at the following times:
• Kingsport Police Department (200 Shelby St.) at 4:30 p.m.
• Kingsport Fire Department Station #1 (130 Island St.) at 4:45 p.m.
• Kingsport Lifesaving Crew (1800 Crescent Drive) at 5 p.m.
• Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (1140 MLK Drive) at 5:15 p.m.
Johnnie Mae Swagerty, the executive director of South Central Kingsport Community Development and New Vision Youth, said the kids are personally delivering the baskets and notes with love and thanks on behalf of a grateful public.