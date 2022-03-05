KINGSPORT — Olivia Idlette and Jaxon Wilson, first-graders at Andrew Johnson Elementary School, held onto the shovels tightly Friday as they were given instructions.
They were the first ones to put shovels into dirt as Kings- port celebrated Arbor Day.
“It’s good to see the looks on the children’s faces and it’s an opportunity to educate the children,” said Tamra Rossi, the city of Kingsport’s landscaping and ground maintenance manager. “Trees are important. They are a valuable asset. They provide our oxygen.”
The city of Kingsport celebrated its 36th Arbor Day by planting three Yoshino cherry trees, also called Japanese flowering cherry trees.
Once they mature, the trees will produce light pink blooms in the springtime.
They join a host of other trees that have been planted at the school over the years, said Stacy Edwards, Andrew Johnson principal.
“They’ve been doing this for years,” he said.
Every year, the city rotates between schools to plant trees to honor Arbor Day.
The first time Kingsport honored Arbor Day was in 1986.
The city has been recognized as a Tree City USA since the first Arbor Day. The city has a tree ordinance and a tree advisory board.
The Public Works Department maintains 12,000 trees over 12 acres of landscaping.
The city maintains 827 acres of green space.
Also on hand at the event was Vice Mayor Colette George.
The school had two first-grade classes at the event to assist with the tree planting. Edwards said they were chosen because they were members of the school’s Garden Club, led by teachers Lacy and Hannah Hughes.
Edwards said it provided valuable learning for the children, especially seeing George at the event, giving back to the school.
“More than anything, it’s just the community,” he said of the event. “It’s the modeling of leadership in the community.”