First Baptist Church Kingsport and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee will host a drive-thru food distribution event Thursday from 2:30-4:30 pm.
The drive-thru distribution will aid people in the region who need food support. It will take place at Domtar Park, 1414 Riverport Road, in Kingsport.
First Baptist Kingsport has hosted food and fellowship at a Thanksgiving Day meal for the community since 2016, but due to the current pandemic it has had to find a different way to assist those in need this year.
“Even though the pandemic does not allow us to gather together as usual, we still wanted to be able to provide food for those in our community who might have need. Partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank to set up drive-thru food distribution is a way for us to still reach out to our community,” said Lorie Way, committee chair of the volunteer effort for First Baptist Kingsport.
Rhonda Chafin, executive director for Second Harvest Food Bank, affirmed the need for food distribution events in the Northeast Tennessee region.
“The continuing pandemic has created even greater need for food support in our area, as increasing numbers of our neighbors find themselves in need for the first time and are struggling due to loss of work because of illness or job layoffs.”
Attendees at the food distribution will receive up to 100 pounds of food, including boxes of fresh meat, fresh produce, cheese, liquid milk and shelf-stable dry goods, including items such as canned tuna and chicken and pasta and sauce. Each attendee will be asked to provide name, address, phone number and number of people in the family. No pre-registration is required. For COVID safety, attendees will remain in their cars for this drive-thru distribution.
“We are thankful for Second Harvest Food Bank and the opportunity to assist our neighbors during this Thanksgiving season,” said Dr. Marvin Cameron, pastor of First Baptist Church Kingsport. “Please help us spread the word about this food assistance event to those who need to know.”
For additional information, call (423) 279-0430, email communityrelations@netfoodbank.org, or go to https://www.facebook.com/netfoodbank/.