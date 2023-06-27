featured Fireworks are illegal in Kingsport—even on Independence Day From staff reports Jun 27, 2023 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Kingsport logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department reminds residents that fireworks are illegal in the city, even on the Fourth Of July.Additionally, KPD asks that residents do not call 911 to report firework disturbances — unless the fireworks caused an actual emergency, such as a fire or serious injury.Fireworks disturbances should be reported by calling the non-emergency number for Kingsport Central Dispatch which is (423) 246-9111.Violations of the City of Kingsport Fireworks Ordinance are subject to a penalty of $123.75 for each count, to include the fine and associated court costs. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fourth Of July Fireworks Kingsport Police Department Law Entertainment LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Kingsport metro area Editorial: Dennis Phillips was the perfect choice to launch NETNHub Carson-Newman professor earns inaugural national award Carson-Newman recognized for helping transfer students Kingsport Chamber plans Ireland trip Duffield man dead after crash ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.