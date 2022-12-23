featured breaking Firefighters on scene at Dale Street fire CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Dec 23, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Kingsport firefighters battle a blaze Friday afternoon on Dale Street. CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Kingsport firefighters battle a blaze Friday afternoon on Dale Street. CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Kingsport firefighters battle a blaze Friday afternoon on Dale Street. A two-story home caught fire Friday on Dale Street in Kingsport. CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Kingsport firefighters were on scene at a fire on Dale Street Friday afternoon that had consumed a two-story home.The Kingsport Fire Department arrived at the home on the 900 block of Dale Steet around 12:30 p.m., according to Barry Brickey, spokesman for the Kingsport Fire Department. No other information is available at this time.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Fire Department Firefighter Barry Brickey Social Services Dale Steet Dale Street Kingsport Block Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR