KINGSPORT — Michael Ollier had knife in hand as he stood in front of the huge racks of ribs spread out in front of him.
He sliced and he diced, carefully telling those who stood in front of him watching how to properly cut a piece of beef.
“It’s about releasing tension,” Ollier, senior brand chef for Certified Angus Beef, said.
Ollier was at the Farmers Market on Tuesday, in partnership with Operation BBQ Relief, to teach area firefighters how to barbecue.
Several master barbecuers from Operation BBQ Relief were on hand to give tips and tricks on grilling meat to perfection.
It was the second time that Operation BBQ Relief has been to Kingsport.
“We came here for the first time in 2019,” said Bryan Mroczka, head of culinary for Operation BBQ Relief.
The relief organization was started in May 2011 when tornadoes hit Joplin, Missouri. A band of competition barbecuers got together and made meals for first responders.
After that, the organization was born.
The organization recently served meals to first responders during the Sevier County wildfires. But the group heads to any disaster, big or small.
Mroczka said several times during the year they like to do what are called “Blue Sky Days,” in which they give back to the community. During those times, they visit police officers, firefighters or the military and give instructions on grilling — and then hold competitions.
On hand Wednesday were firefighters from three stations in Kingsport, one from Bristol and one from Johnson City.
They started the day learning the basics of grilling and grilling tools. They then learned about cooking ribs, chicken and beef. On Wednesday, the firefighters will hold a competition for the title of top barbecue dog.
Ollier said Certified Angus Beef has been partnering with Operation BBQ Relief since 2019. But they knew about them even before that.
“The barbecue community is very small,” he said.
He said it’s special to get to teach first responders and give back.
“It’s teaching them some barbecue skills, if we can, and then they can spread that love throughout the community,” Ollier said.