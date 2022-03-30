BLOUNTVILLE — Tennessee’s five major airports have at least one thing in common — each produced one or more firearms at its security checkpoint within the last week.
The Transportation Security Administration recovered a total of eight firearms at Tennessee’s five major airports between March 20-27, according to the TSA. According to a press release, in each instance, TSA officers notified local law enforcement, which removed the firearms and passengers from the checkpoint area.
“Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags,” said Steve Wood, the TSA federal security director for Tennessee, in the release. “Our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”
The only unloaded weapon on the list — a 9mm Glock — was discovered at Tri-Cities Airport, according to the release. Four loaded firearms were found at Nashville International Airport, one at McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, one at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport and one at Memphis International Airport.
Firearms are prohibited in carry-on baggage. According to the TSA, they may be transported in checked baggage after they are declared to the airline, locked in a proper carrying case, and unloaded.
TSA officers have detected 64 firearms at Tennessee airports so far this year, and a total of 283 were discovered across the state last year, according to the release. In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from the TSA.
The TSA was created to strengthen the security of the nation’s transportation systems in November 2001, after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. TSA uses an intelligence-based approach to security, seen and unseen, and works with transportation, law enforcement and intelligence communities to set standards in transportation security.
