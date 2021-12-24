BRISTOL, Tenn. — An early morning Christmas Eve fire here apparently claimed the life of Kimberly Frye.
Frye, no age given, was in a residence on state Route 126, according to a news release from Bristol, Tennessee that reported other occupants got out of the structure unharmed.
"On Dec. 24, 2021, at approximately 2:54 a.m. units from the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department (BTFD) and Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) responded to a structure fire at 691 Highway 126, Apartment A, Bristol Tennessee," the Friday morning news release said. "The resident, Kimberly Frye, was found deceased in the home. All other occupants were safely evacuated and no additional injuries reported."
The body will be sent to William L. Jenkins Forensic Center located in Johnson City. The release said authorities have no indication of foul play but that the investigation is on-going pending the autopsy results.
