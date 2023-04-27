The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will return to City Hall, 415 Broad Street, next week to help low-income households apply for assistance in paying their delinquent utility bills.
UETHDA officials will be in the lobby of city hall 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and in their RV in the city hall parking lot assisting residents.
UETHDA received federal COVID grant money to help low-income families pay utility bills through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. Income limits depend on the number of persons in your household. For example, a household of 4 can earn as much as $50,902 annually and still qualify for assistance.
If you qualify, the LIHWAP grant will pay $250 to your account, even if you owe as little as $10. Some customers receive as much as $5,000.
You will need to bring a copy of at least one social security card for someone in the home, a copy of a driver’s license or an ID card of the person completing the application, along with proof of income for the last 30 days for everyone in the home over the age of 18.
During two previous visits to city hall in March, UETHDA officials processed 77 applications and approved more than $19,000 in assistance to residents. Since August 2022, the LIHIP program has helped 458 Kingsport customers with bills totaling $237,832.
UETHDA has a little less than $1 million in LIHWAP funds remaining for its 8-county service area. The program is scheduled to end September 30, 2023.
If you want to turn in your application or ask for assistance sooner, please go to UETHDA’s office at 301 Louis Street or call them at 423-246-6180.
If you have a delinquent balance and don’t qualify for federal assistance, you can make a payment arrangement with Customer Service, including paying the balance over a 12-month period to prevent your water from being cut off.
You can call Customer Service at 423-343-9860 or visit City Hall on Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.