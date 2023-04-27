Financial assistance

The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency will return to City Hall, 415 Broad Street, next week to help low-income households apply for assistance in paying their delinquent utility bills.

UETHDA officials will be in the lobby of city hall 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and in their RV in the city hall parking lot assisting residents.

