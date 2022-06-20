KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be voting on a resolution and ordinance Tuesday night to annex a proposed development that could bring in more than 1,000 residential units.
Ken Weems, city planner, spoke to the board during its Monday night work session about the proposed annexation of Fieldcrest subdivision. The development is located off Fieldcrest Road, close to the new West Ridge High School.
The development has been talked about for months with the Kingsport Planning Commission already approving annexation, along with zoning requirements for the property.
The Sullivan County Commission approved an interlocal agreement with the city last week, allowing the city to annex the property.
The parcel is noncontiguous with city lines, so the city agreed it would take responsibility for the care of Catawba Lane from where it leaves city lines and enters the subdivision.
Developers have talked about having mostly single-family homes on the site, along with multi-family homes and townhomes.
There is also zoning for a business set aside within the development that could hold a small store for the community or some other professional-type business.
The buildout for the entire community could be up to 20 years, but City Manager Chris McCartt told the board Monday night it’s expected to be sooner.
Weems also went over the total projected cost for the development. It’s expected there would be a one-time cost of $3.7 million to place water and sewer in the development. He also projected a one-time cost of $125,000 for a new school bus and $30,000 for an additional driver as far as school costs.
The number of children the development would be expected to have, once it is completely built out, would be around 355, Weems said.
Once the development is completed, it is expected to generate around $1.79 million in property taxes per year.