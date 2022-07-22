A longtime trail at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium has been permanently close after heavy erosion and a new trail has been opened to replace it, city officials said.
The trail was closed to help protect sensitive plants and aquatic life in the area.
“Fern Trail was a very unique trail and a favorite for many visitors,” said Megan Krager, park manager. “It allowed hikers to view a variety of ferns in one location not found anywhere else in the park. As humans, we have to work together to protect all living organisms at the park, whether they are big or small.”
According to a press release, over the past several years, beaver activity near Fern Trail has been increasing.
Due to heavy beaver activity, changes to a section of Lakeside Trail had been made. Over the past three years rain showers had become heavier, causing portions of Fern Trail to erode and ultimately be closed to the public
City officials said there has been water encompassing portions of the trail, making it hard for hiking.
Park staff and volunteers have tried working on the trail to prevent widening.
Park staff looked into re-routing portions of Fern Trail, however, the sensitive plants were found in the re-route areas along with sensitive aquatic wildlife, according to the press release.
Due to the sandy soil Fern Trail is made out of and the sensitive plants and aquatic life found in the area, the park decided to close the trail and allow nature to reclaim it.
The park is a nature preserve and strives to provide all plants and animals a place to live, city officials said.
The press release stated these particular plants and animals are not as adaptable as other plants and animals that live within the park.
The trail crew has created a short trail to provide access to Lake Road from Lakeside Trail.
You can access the trail by crossing the wooden bridge to the left of the former Fern Trail and Lakeside Trail intersection and walking approximately 50 feet up Lakeside trail; the new trail will be to the right.
The new trail will be named Barred Owl Trail.
The current physical park maps do not reflect the new trail. Park staff will have the electronic map with the new trail uploaded on the park’s website by today.
