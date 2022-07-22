Bays Mountain logo
Contributed photo

A longtime trail at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium has been permanently close after heavy erosion and a new trail has been opened to replace it, city officials said.

The trail was closed to help protect sensitive plants and aquatic life in the area.

