Dozens of fees across the city of Kingsport will see price hikes in the coming weeks.
The rate adjustments come as part of an annual review by city departments and will include anything from price increases to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium to park facilities fees and building and codes fees.
“Each fee was looked at individually by division managers,” Michael Borders, assistant city manager, said.
The fees were approved in a resolution last week unanimously by the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman.
The fees will take effect in the upcoming weeks.
One of the most notable changes will take place at Bays Mountain.
New fees for the park will include raising the car entrance fee from $5 a visit to $7 a visit. The planetarium fee will raise from $5 to $6.
Annual memberships will rise from $30 annually to $35, while the yearly family membership will increase from $50 to $60.
Borders said discussions began almost two years ago during the 50th anniversary of Bays Mountain Park. He said it had been almost 12 years since there was a price increase.
During that time, he said city officials, along with the advisory board, felt there had been many amenities added and improvements to the park that justified a price increase.
The new pricing at Bays Mountain will take effect on July 1.
Borders said the pricing across the city was bandied about by departments over a period of months. He said advisory boards for departments were also involved as part of a vetting process.
Notable increases across city departments include new room rental fees at the Kingsport Renaissance Theater, civic auditorium rental fees, new fees for hiring off-duty police officers and firefighters, changed fees for park shelter rentals, changed sports registration and facility fees and new fees for Allandale Mansion rentals.