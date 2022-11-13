BLOUNTVILLE — Almost $31 million in federal funding has come into Sullivan County coffers since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The money has been a help to many departments, but it has just scratched the surface for others.
More than $10 million has gone to help fund the construction of a new jail, while the remainder has been distributed to various departments, records show.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said the money, which came from the American Rescue Plan Act approved last year by Congress, has helped offset the cost of several items that county taxpayers would have otherwise funded.
“In my opinion, it will keep our tax rate lower in the next number of years,” he said. “I think it had a direct impact on our tax rate in the future.”
The county received a total of $30.8 million in ARPA funds. County records show those dollars have helped fund 42 projects, with $30.7 million being spent.
The largest portion of the funds went to the jail project, but other departments received money that involved improvements in equipment and buildings.
A total of $5.2 million went to upgrading the Blountville and Kingsport health departments, along with other buildings, and installing new HVAC systems.
The Sullivan County Clerk’s Office saw upgrades to outdoor community kiosks and its drive-thrus in Kingsport and Blountville.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received money to improve its training facility and shooting range. Volunteer fire departments saw money come to them for turnout gear, and Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services used the funding to help purchase new ambulances.
Venable said those vehicles were bought earlier than scheduled.
“It’s not out of the stretch of imagination to say it saved lives,” he said.
Another boon was for county employees themselves. Last December, the county approved bonuses for its 700 employees: $1,500 for full-time workers and $1,000 for part-time ones.
‘It’s really a blessing’
Sullivan County EMS Chief Jim Perry said the money has helped tremendously. The department received $1 million for four ambulances and $250,000 for a critical care ambulance.
It also received money to purchase ventilators, CPR devices and medical turnout gear.
EMS has been lagging on phasing out its older fleet, according to Perry.
“This is going to put a huge dent in getting us caught up,” he said. “I would have been lucky to order one, much less five.”
The critical care ambulance will be the only one of its kind in the region. Other agencies have similar vehicles, but this one will be the most modern. It can store specialty equipment that can be used for ICU patients for transport throughout the region and the Southeast, including Wake Forest and Vanderbilt.
“It’s the first truly designed for this,” Perry said.
He said the federal funding has helped beyond measure.
“This is really a huge help. It’s really a blessing.”
The cost of inflation
Other departments, though, are seeing rising costs sapping the funds. One of the hardest hit has been the Highway Department, which received $1 million for paving.
Eric Kerney, operations manager, said the department will use all of the money for paving. None will be used for new positions or new equipment.
The department has enough money to pave almost 10.5 miles of roads — for now. But costs across the board have hit the department hard.
Petroleum used for making asphalt has gone from $600 a ton to $718 in the past year; rock has risen from $20 a ton to $23; and diesel has increased to more than $5 per gallon. The paving crew has 10 dump trucks that consume 40 to 50 gallons a day, Kerney said.
He said paving tonnage was reduced over the summer to make sure the department had enough funds to pave through the entire season.
He said the department will look at using these funds next year as costs soar.
“There were well over 20 roads on the current paving schedule that were not resurfaced this paving season due to funding and supply chain issues,” Kerney said. “The ARPA funds will be used for the public to help provide a service they deserve.”