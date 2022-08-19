This scene at the intersection of Boggs Hollow and South Fork roads in Pound was repeated across parts of Wise County on July 28 as heavy rains overnight caused streams and rivers to escape their banks.
WHITESBURG, KY. — While Wise County was not included in a federal disaster declaration after late July’s flash flooding, other federal aid is available for affected residents and small businesses.
James Accurso, spokesperson for the U.S. Small Business Administration, said on Thursday that two low-interest loan programs can help with residential damage or flood- related business damage and shutdowns.
The July 28 flash flooding that struck Pound, Wise and Coeburn was not included in the Federal Emergency Management Agency emergency declaration that covered much of Eastern Kentucky, but Accurso said Wise, Dickenson and Buchanan counties in Southwest Virginia are designated as contiguous counties. That designation makes homeowners, renters, small business owners and some nonprofit organizations eligible to apply for the loans.
SBA Economic Business Physical Disaster loans can help cover some damage and equipment replacement, Accurso said. Private nonprofits including churches, charities and private universities can apply for the Physical Disaster Loans too.
Economic Injury Disaster loans can help small businesses, agricultural cooperatives and most private nonprofit organizations of all sizes to meet financial obligations such as payroll that a disaster may have impacted, Accurso said. Those loans can be up to $2 million.
For homeowners and renters, Home Disaster loans can help with repairing or replacing disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, Accurso said. Automobiles damaged in a disaster would fall under that loan program, he added. Those loans can be up to $200,000 to replace damaged or destroyed real estate and up to $40,000 to replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
To apply for an SBA disaster loan, Accurso said residents, businesses and organizations have to register first through FEMA’s online disaster relief program. Applicants in contiguous Virginia counties will then be referred automatically to the nearest SBA recovery centers now located in Whitesburg.
Approval for a disaster recovery loan does not mean an applicant has to accept it, Accurso said. The loans are low-interest — 2.188% for home damage and 3.04% for business/nonprofit damage — and repayment does not begin until 12 months and after approval and acceptance.
“Folks may worry about credit and collateral,” said Accurso, “but we’re going to do everything we can to help them.”
SBA loans can also include up to 20% of the cost of mitigation improvements to help avoid a repeat of disaster damage, Accurso said.
Registration for disaster assistance through FEMA is Sept. 28 via: