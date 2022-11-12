BLOUNTVILLE — A $475,000 federal grant to help improve public access areas within Observation Knob Park came under fire this week when a Sullivan County commissioner asked if the county would be giving up the park anytime soon.
“I think we need to step back and see where we are on Observation Knob Park as we are going forward,” Commissioner Dwight King said. “We going to give it back to TVA? What’s the status of the park?”
The county has seen some blowback recently as the administration has looked at changing some of the rules for seasonal camping. Several people have voiced frustration at possibly having to move from campsites they have rented for years.
The county administration has yet to make a decision on the rule changes and Mayor Richard Venable has said county officials have until spring, the next camping season, to iron out those changes.
The commission, though, is set to vote on a resolution next week for the grant, which does not require any match from the county.
The commission discussed the resolution Thursday night during its regularly scheduled work session.
Commissioner David Hayes, the resolution’s sponsor, said the grant money is being used for the boat ramp, playground, erosion mitigation, roads, and construction of a hiking trail.
“This has nothing to do with the camping. This has nothing to do with the campers,” he said.
Hayes said the commission had voted to apply for the grant in March, but there were no objections. King, though, said during March there weren’t campers frustrated with possible changes at the park.
“I don’t want to do something and spend all this money and us not be there anymore,” King said.
“Well, it’s free money for one and it’s not costing us anything,” Hayes replied.
Hayes said the campground has been in the county’s hands since 1975 and the lease does not run out until 2025. Technically, the owner of the property is the Tennessee Valley Authority, which leases the site to the county.
Commissioner David Akard said the county was working on a plan for the park and the camping, but it was “two totally different things.”
He said the county can get a half-million dollars to update the park, which desperately needs updates.
Commissioner Mark Iverson said, in the end, the county manages the land, but the federal government still owns it.
“They’re using their money to improve their property and all they are doing is asking for us to say, ‘Yes,’ ” he said.
The commission then agreed to put the resolution on the consent calendar during its regularly scheduled business meeting on Thursday.