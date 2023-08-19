KINGSPORT — Walter “Brownie” McGhee played the blues.
He played smooth Piedmont blues, toured America and later even made appearances on popular television shows.
Born in Knoxville, he grew up in Kingsport, but took his guitar with him to make a name for himself.
But, in 1953, during the height of McCarthyism, the guitarist who played one of America’s most American musical forms — the blues — was questioned.
The FBI wanted to know one thing. Was Walter “Brownie” McGhee a member of the Communist Party?
Almost 70 years ago, the FBI sent an agent to McGhee’s residence in New York City to ask him.
“The interview is requested in order to ascertain the subject’s present sympathies and to determine his membership and/or activities in the CP (Communist Party) and CP front organizations,” an FBI report from Oct. 15, 1953 states.
The Kingsport Times News obtained copies of FBI files through a public records request. The 38-page file reveals details of how federal investigators for years kept track of the Kingsport bluesman. McGhee was reportedly born in 1914 or 1915 in Knoxville, then later found a home in Kingsport where he grew up.
He became a traveling musician, found a home in New York City where he played for several years then died in 1996 in Oakland, California, at the age of 80.
He spent a large portion of his musical career teamed up with the harmonica-player Sonny Terry. In later life, he even appeared in movies, such as “The Jerk” with Steve Martin, and television shows like “Matlock” with Andy Griffith.
But, starting in 1947, the FBI started tracking whether he was a Communist, records show.
McGhee maintained he wasn’t. He was just a musician trying to make money.
“McGhee stated he has never knowingly attended a CP meeting and indicated his only function at the affairs he attended was to provide entertainment for a monetary consideration,” a November 1953 FBI report stated.
Over the course of four years, McGhee played across New York City at hootenannies and dances. One of the first events that came onto the FBI’s radar was on Oct. 27, 1947, when an informant told the feds that McGhee played in “Fun with Music,” a production being sold by People’s Songs Incorporated.
According to the FBI records, People’s Songs Incorporated had known affiliations with the Communist Party.
People’s Songs was an organization founded by folk singer Pete Seeger that also published a quarterly newsletter from 1946 to 1950.
Over the course of the years, other informants reported that McGhee was a member of the Harlem Music Section of the Communist Party.
“Reliable informants reported subject has entertained at various CP and CP front functions during 1947, 1949 and 1950,” a report states.
But questions in the report also rise about the “reliability” of the “reliable informants.”
A report, made in 1955, states that the lead informant in the case, Harvey Matusow, who was referred to as T-1 throughout the reports had “known unreliability.” The report also states that Matusow’s accusations were not substantiated by any other sources.
Brownie McGhee also told federal agents he had no knowledge of Communist Party activity.
He was just a music man, trying to make a music career.
“The subject admitted membership in People’s Songs, Incorporated and advised he joined the organization in order to advance himself professionally and secure employment,” an FBI report stated. “He declared that he was unaware of any affiliation between People’s Songs Incorporated and the Communist Party.”