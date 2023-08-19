KINGSPORT— In addition to Brownie McGhee, the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated many other celebrities, including Langston Hughes, Lucille Ball, Marilyn Monroe, Charlie Chaplin and Frank Sinatra.
Below is a list of celebrities who the FBI investigated for communist-related reasons. This list includes information from documents in the FBI vault indicating why the person might have been investigated.
- was an American author and journalist. She is best remembered for her memoir “My Sister Eileen.” According to McKenney and her husband, Richard Bransten were investigated by the FBI for associations with Communist Party members as well as opinions about communist publications and attending Communist Party conventions. The report also mentioned that Branston was working on a biography about former president Herbert Hoover and that an investigation was opened by the New Haven field office when they relocated to Connecticut from California. The report contains mentions of several conversations between McKenney and confidential informants. Near the end of the report, it states that McKenney and Bransten were listed as members of the Northwest Section of the Los Angeles County Communist Party in June 1944. It also states that in December of 1950, Bransten informed the FBI that he and McKenney were expelled from the Communist Party in September of 1946.
- was an American jazz pianist, composer and jazz orchestra leader. According to files in the FBI vault, the FBI never conducted an investigation into Ellington. Still, they did collect information on him through other investigations. This information included mentions of several communist publications that published articles mentioning Ellington, as well as information from confidential sources. The FBI documents mentioned that the articles and confidential sources said Ellington was a member of communist groups, signed communist petitions and attended communist events.
- was an American author, disability rights advocate, political activist and lecturer. According to files in the FBI vault, the FBI never investigated Keller, but they collected information on her. This information included mentions of her name in communist publications, which reported that she sent condolences for the death of a known communist and sent a birthday card to an incarcerated communist.
Burl Ives was an American musician and actor. According to files from the FBI vault, Ives is mentioned in several investigations into other people. He is mentioned to associate with several alleged communists. The documents also mention that he may have performed for some communist events. On May 20, 1952, Ives appeared before the Senate Subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He admitted that he had performed or had his name used authorized and unauthorized as a sponsor for organizations later revealed as communist controlled. Ives stated he did not participate in the organizations. He said, at the time, most of these groups sounded like very positive and good things to do.
- was an influential Spanish filmmaker. The FBI has records on Bunuel from several visa and visa waiver applications. The files mention that Bunuel was denied a visa due to his past membership in the Communist Party of Spain.
- was an American dancer, actress, singer and civil rights activist. The FBI investigated her for her association with prominent members of the communist party. A file in the FBI vault said Horne was also mentioned in communist publications. It also mentioned that she was race-conscious and advocated for African American rights.
Lucille Ball was an American actress, comedian and producer. According to files in the FBI Vault, the bureau never opened an investigation on Ball, but they did collect information on her. Ball was looked into after it was revealed that she registered to vote as a communist in 1936 and 1938. According to the files, in 1953, Ball testified in front of the House Committee on Un-American Activities. She said her socialist grandfather encouraged her to register as a communist, so she did it to appease him. That being said, Ball told the committee that she never actually intended to vote communist never attended any meetings and had never been asked to join the party.
- was a Mexican actress of screen and stage, dancer, author and teacher. According to the FBI Vault, Revueltas was investigated after Herbert Biberman, director and alleged communist, considered casting her in one of his films. According to FBI documents, Revueltas was a known communist in Mexico.
- was an American actor, director, screenwriter and producer. According to FBI documents, Welles was investigated for associating with groups considered to be communist in character, including the Theatre Art Committee, Negro Cultural Committee, American Youth Congress, People’s Forum, League of American Writers and American Student Union. He also was investigated for his association with groups affiliated with the communist party, including the American Peace Crusade, Consumers Union, Hollywood League for Democratic Action and New Theatre.
- was an American actress, model and singer. Monroe was investigated due to her association with Arthur Miller, a playwright considered a communist. Monroe was married to Miller from 1956 to 1961 and was investigated during and after their marriage. Miller was even interviewed by the House Committee on Un-American Activities.
- was an American playwright, prose writer, memoirist and screenwriter. According to FBI documents, Hellman was investigated for participating in communist groups and signing communist-related documents.
- was an American conductor, composer, pianist, music educator, author and humanitarian. Bernstein was investigated for his participation in communist-related groups, including the Council on African American Affairs, Southern Negro Youth Congress and the American Youth for Democracy.
- was an American poet, social activist, novelist, playwright and columnist. According to FBI files, he was investigated for his ties to communist groups. He was also investigated because some of his poems, such as “Good-bye, Christ,” appeared to be of a communistic nature.
- was an American theatre and film director, producer and screenwriter. Joseph and his wife, Elizabeth Losey, a fashion designer, were both investigated by the FBI for associations with communist organizations.
- was a German-Austrian composer who, according to FBI documents, was investigated for having communist connections in Germany. It also tracked Eisler’s trips to the US at the time of the investigation.
- was an English comic actor, filmmaker and composer. According to FBI documents, he was investigated for his association with communist groups. It also mentions that Chaplin advocated for a communist group, the Second Front, without knowing it was of communist origin.
- was an American singer and actor who the FBI investigated for his association with groups believed to be communist. According to FBI documents, Sinatra was used by the Communist Party to attract people to meetings and entice them to join the movement. He was also on a report by the California Committee on Un-American Activities as a supporter of the Communist Party.
Paul Robeson Sr. was an American bass-baritone concert artist, stage and film actor, professional football player and activist. According to FBI documents, Robeson was investigated for his connections with the communist party. Robeson was also investigated for his association with communist groups, including the American Committee to Save Refugees and the United American Spanish Aid Committee.
To view the FBI Vault, visit https://vault.fbi.gov/.