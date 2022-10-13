Prosecutors will present a case involving Danny Lynn Sturgill, 60, Norton to a Wise County grand jury in November. Sturgill was arrested Aug. 20 on charges of allegedly beating and killing his wife, Melanie Sturgill, 61.
WISE — The case of a Wise County man accused of the August beating death of his wife will go to a grand jury in November.
Danny Lynn Sturgill, 60, Norton, appeared in Wise County and Norton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, almost two months after he was arrested and charged in the death of Melanie Sturgill.
Investigators said Sturgill beat his wife over three days before her death Aug. 20.
Sturgill waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of second-degree murder, while prosecutors nolle prossed a malicious wounding charge, which drops the charge with the possibility of bringing it again with additional evidence.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney spokesperson Jessica Hood said Wednesday that the case will be presented Nov. 16 to the county regular grand jury.
According to court documents, police arrested Sturgill Aug. 20 after emergency workers responded to a 911 call at the couple’s house just outside the Norton city limits. A criminal complaint filed against Sturgill alleges that he told hospital workers “he did that to her.”
Wise County Sheriff’s Department investigators alleged in court documents that Sturgill said he beat his wife starting Aug. 17 after a domestic issue from a decade ago and that he called 911 the following Saturday after breaking her nose and leaving bruises on her head and face.
Sturgill withdrew a motion for bond Wednesday and remains at the Duffield Regional Jail.