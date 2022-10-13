WISE — The case of a Wise County man accused of the August beating death of his wife will go to a grand jury in November.

Danny Lynn Sturgill, 60, Norton, appeared in Wise County and Norton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, almost two months after he was arrested and charged in the death of Melanie Sturgill.

