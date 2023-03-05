KINGSPORT — It’s almost time for ripe tomatoes, fresh beef and sultry strawberries.
Appalachian sounds will be in the air.
The Kingsport Farmers Market will open again this year.
The market has a long history in the Model City. It started out in the late 1970s. At that time, it was a market with no home.
Gradually, those in the community saw the need for a permanent location that had outdoor and indoor capabilities for occasions when the rain or snow came in.
The city found the old Kingsport Press Building and 10 years ago, it was turned into the home of the Kingsport Farmers Market.
It was renovated into a multi-use facility. Since then, the market keeps growing with more and more vendors every year.
Some old programs will return, such as Saturdays with a Chef, Farmacy Fit and Double Up Snap Bucks.
Other old standbys will be the Fall Festival, Tomato Festival and the celebration of National Farmers Week in August.
Once a month, the market will also feature music with Market Jams, a collection of bluegrass and instrumental music.
The market will also see its share of traditional items, such as vegetables and fruits, all grown seasonally.
At the start of the season in spring, vendors will be there with spring flowers. As those disappear, they will be back in the fall with mums, fall wildflowers and pumpkins.
The market will host a variety of local artisans with handcrafted jewelry and leather.
There is also always a fresh supply of local grass-fed beef and chickens and local eggs.
Those who attend will be able to browse delicious, delectable baked breads.
The market is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., April to November.
